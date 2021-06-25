New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,576 shares of company stock worth $1,264,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

