New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.13 Million Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Chimera Investment worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.97. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIM. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

