New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 22,500 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,254,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,000 shares of company stock worth $17,979,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

