New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 19,182 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,182 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Weibo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

WB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ WB opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.28. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.