New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.15. 1,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 381,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

