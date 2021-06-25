Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.72 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $386.35 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00045900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00097313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00157866 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,256.08 or 1.00024537 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 386,928,463 coins and its circulating supply is 386,927,888 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

