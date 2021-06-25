Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 148,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

