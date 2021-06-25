Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 78,343 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,343 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $126,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

