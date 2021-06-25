Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $111,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter valued at $278,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.02. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

