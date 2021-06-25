Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $89.09 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Public Storage worth $89,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.44.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $301.84 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $305.59. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.