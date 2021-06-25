Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Chase worth $100,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Chase by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chase by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

CCF opened at $103.22 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.43 million, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 14.72%.

In other news, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,884.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $706,720.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $397,222. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.