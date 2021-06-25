NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to drive future growth. Rising demand for connected home products, improved supply chain and accretive subscriber base are likely to bolster its momentum in 2021. It is confident of retaining a competitive edge in new product introductions, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards. Solid work-from-home networking market, backed by a robust demand environment, is a major tailwind as well. However, the company operates in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market, and expects competition to intensify on price. High technological obsolescence of product portfolio leads to lower return on capital. Its business is highly seasonal in nature, which leads to volatility in cash flow and reduces the predictability of earnings.”

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NTGR opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $69,705.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,078,503.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,589 shares of company stock worth $2,953,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 514.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,076,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

