Netflix’s (NFLX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $700.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $518.06 on Thursday. Netflix has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $502.14. The company has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.