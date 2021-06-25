NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Up to $80.99

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.99, but opened at $83.07. NetApp shares last traded at $81.74, with a volume of 2,719 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in NetApp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

