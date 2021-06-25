Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

NVCN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 626,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,056. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,425.96% and a negative return on equity of 157.95%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the first quarter valued at about $481,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

