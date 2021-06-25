Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $61.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.04% from the stock’s current price.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610 in the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

