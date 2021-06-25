Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.07.

Shares of ZM opened at $373.40 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.50, for a total transaction of $2,490,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,304,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 458.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

