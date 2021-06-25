Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Twilio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.80.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $386.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio has a 1 year low of $206.56 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Twilio by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

