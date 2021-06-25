nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.36 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230–0.210 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. G.Research raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $63.00. 2,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,101. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.59. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $906,983.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,696 shares of company stock valued at $31,236,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

