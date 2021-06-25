NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders acquired 95,306 shares of company stock worth $289,391 over the last three months.

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 209.60 ($2.74) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.91. The company has a market capitalization of £23.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.71.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

