National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$253.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

AFN stock opened at C$37.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The stock has a market cap of C$700.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2,488.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

