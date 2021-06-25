Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report $127.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.75 million. Natera posted sales of $86.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $567.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.50 million to $575.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $685.31 million, with estimates ranging from $640.41 million to $747.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.36.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $49,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,166 shares of company stock valued at $30,985,012 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Natera by 1,880.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after acquiring an additional 700,432 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Natera by 49.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Natera by 64.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,023,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.32. Natera has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

