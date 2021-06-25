Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells $11,402.82 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 99 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $11,402.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 579,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,803,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 698 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total value of $71,614.80.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 76 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $8,249.04.

NTRA stock traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,539. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.36.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

