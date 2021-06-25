Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,662 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $191,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,130,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $118,822.38.

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $459,174.59.

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $119.72 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Natera by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Natera by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,868 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Natera by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 109,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.