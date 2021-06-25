Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Nasdaq worth $33,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $94,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $177.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $180.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

