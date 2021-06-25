NanoString Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,045 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,159% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 put options.

Shares of NSTG opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.