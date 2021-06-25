Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 718 ($9.38). 118,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 306,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 714 ($9.33).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Naked Wines to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 800.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £535.54 million and a PE ratio of -53.04.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

