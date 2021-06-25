Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,622 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

