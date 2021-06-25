Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lear by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $93,832,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Lear by 275.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 153,920 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $178.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.79.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.