Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 17,784 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,784 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE SSD opened at $111.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.