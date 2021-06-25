Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $414,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,587.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,375 shares of company stock worth $879,122. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTC stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toro Company has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.82.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.