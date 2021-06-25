Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 188,514 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 188,514 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sientra by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,436 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sientra by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.