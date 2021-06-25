Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Black Hills worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 460,433 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 349.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 314,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 99,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Hills by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

NYSE:BKH opened at $67.59 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.