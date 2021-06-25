Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,873 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in T-Mobile US by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.90.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

