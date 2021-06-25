Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $393.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $267.46 and a twelve month high of $394.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

