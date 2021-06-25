Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $194.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.89 and a 12-month high of $195.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.23.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

