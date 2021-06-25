Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500,718 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $34,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 217,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $164.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

