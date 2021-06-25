Morgan Stanley Lowers Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Equal Weight

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ESALY stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. 72,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,875. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

