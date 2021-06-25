Morgan Stanley Lowers Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Equal Weight

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ESALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
ESALY stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. 72,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,875. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.