Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $126,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after acquiring an additional 242,275 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,557,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after buying an additional 98,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $542,878.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 266,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,215,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,522,468. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $359.35 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

