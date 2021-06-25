Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $669,963.49 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $448,085.34.

On Monday, May 10th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $509,836.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42.

On Thursday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90.

Shares of MPWR opened at $359.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,579,000 after buying an additional 279,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.