Monolith Price Tops $0.13 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $1,121.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00054041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00021003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.00 or 0.00596944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038966 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,109,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

