MonaCoin Market Cap Tops $89.23 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004226 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $89.23 million and $2.66 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,126.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.37 or 0.05744154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $461.79 or 0.01437429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00398003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00124180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.13 or 0.00626067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00384162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007468 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039358 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

