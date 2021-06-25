Moffett Nathanson Begins Coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.98.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $175.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $136.81 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.75.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.