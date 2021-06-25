Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares dropped 5.8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $207.50 and last traded at $208.49. Approximately 205,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,942,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.36.

Specifically, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,635,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $203,736,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,872,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,088,910 shares of company stock valued at $278,231,608. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 176.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.