MMEX Resources Stock to Split on Tuesday, June 29th (OTCMKTS:MMEX)

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) shares are going to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 10000-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMEX traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 207,251,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,281,313. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.02.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products, and electric power. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and financing of oil, gas, refining and electric power projects in Texas, Peru, and other countries in Latin America.

