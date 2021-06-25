MMEX Resources Stock to Split on Tuesday, June 29th (OTCMKTS:MMEX)

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) shares are going to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 10000-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMEX traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 207,251,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,281,313. MMEX Resources has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.02.
About MMEX Resources
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for MMEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.