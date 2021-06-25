Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CFO Jeffrey C. Davison Sells 11,685 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MITK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

