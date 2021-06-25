Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 189.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 501,160 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,562 shares of company stock worth $71,852 in the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

