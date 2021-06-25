Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,616 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.64% of OptimizeRx worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $37,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,047.68 and a beta of 0.64. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $389,943.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $707,652.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,151 shares of company stock worth $3,430,933. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

