Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

NYSE PNC opened at $189.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

