Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7 Million Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 209.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Mueller Water Products worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MWA opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

